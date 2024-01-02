SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.01/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.78/g, and the most expensive station was $3.45/g. The highest price in the state was $4.90/g, a difference of $2.24/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.06/g on Tuesday. The national average is down 17.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 12.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

January 2, 2023: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

January 2, 2022: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

January 2, 2021: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 2, 2020: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 2, 2019: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 2, 2018: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 2, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

January 2, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

January 2, 2015: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

January 2, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.14/g, down 7.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.21/g.

Connecticut- $3.17/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19/g.

Hartford- $3.08/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.11/g.

“After a brief hiatus, the national average has moved off its recent high, again falling closer to the $3 per gallon mark, setting up a potential second attempt at slipping below $2.99 for the first time since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While gas prices have risen in some areas, such as California after refinery snags emerged, other states have returned to declines. Illinois is one such example, falling below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021. The Great Lakes and Gulf Coast offer some of the nation’s lowest gas prices, with the window of opportunity holding for the next few weeks to potentially re-test some of the levels seen a few weeks ago. The good news continues for average diesel prices, which slipped below $4 per gallon again and stand at their lowest level since the summer.”