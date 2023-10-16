SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 6.5 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.52/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.29/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state on Sunday was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.94/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.55/g on Monday. The national average is down 29.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 30.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.61/g, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.67/g.

Connecticut- $3.62/g, down 8.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.71/g.

Hartford- $3.55/g, down 9.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.65/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

October 16, 2022: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

October 16, 2021: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

October 16, 2020: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

October 16, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

October 16, 2018: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

October 16, 2017: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 16, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 16, 2015: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

October 16, 2014: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

October 16, 2013: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

“The downward momentum has indeed gained steam, with the national average declining over the last week with again virtually every village, town, city, region, and state seeing gasoline prices fall – with the added bonus that diesel prices have also declined. While the price of oil jumped some 5% last week, I remain steadfast that additional declines are coming to gasoline prices the way the situation stands now, but remain cautious that this depends on actions that are not foreseeable, mainly the conflict in the Middle East,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, the national average is likely to soon fall to its lowest level in six months. Some areas of the Great Lakes could see a price cycle in the next few weeks, which is typical after long declines as stations often pass along the drops there faster than anywhere else. I believe the national average still has some 15-35 cents of declining to do the way things stand now.”