SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have fallen to an average of $3.41/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.09/g, and the most expensive station was $3.99/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.58/g on Monday. The national average is up 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

May 1, 2022: $4.11/g (U.S. Average: $4.17/g)

May 1, 2021: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 1, 2020: $1.76/g (U.S. Average: $1.77/g)

May 1, 2019: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 1, 2018: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

May 1, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 1, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 1, 2015: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

May 1, 2014: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

May 1, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.45/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42/g.

Connecticut- $3.53/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.54/g.

Hartford- $3.46/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.50/g.

“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum. Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy. With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices. However, while a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the Northeast, have yet to join in thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline – but relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far.”