SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Springfield have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.32/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.99/g, and the most expensive station was $3.69/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.26/g.

The national price of gasoline has fallen to 4.4 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.44/g on Monday. The national average is up 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.38/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.40/g.

Connecticut- $3.29/g, down 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.32/g.

Hartford- $3.26/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/g.

“For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand. For diesel, we’re likely to see more declines, and potentially much more significant ones in the weeks ahead as imports of distillate have accelerated, leading to a sell-off. And, with warmer weather ahead, demand may struggle as well. However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today’s declines to reverse down the road. For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we’re likely to eventually see increases again down the road.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

February 6, 2022: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

February 6, 2021: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

February 6, 2020: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

February 6, 2019: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

February 6, 2018: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

February 6, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

February 6, 2016: $1.77/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

February 6, 2015: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

February 6, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

February 6, 2013: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)