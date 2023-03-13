SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.19/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.89/g, and the most expensive station was $3.99/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.26/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.44/g on Monday. The national average is up 7.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 87.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

March 13, 2022: $4.29/g (U.S. Average: $4.32/g)

March 13, 2021: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 13, 2020: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

March 13, 2019: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 13, 2018: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 13, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 13, 2016: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $1.93/g)

March 13, 2015: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

March 13, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

March 13, 2013: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.22/g, up 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19/g.

Connecticut- $3.28/g, up 5.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.22/g.

Hartford- $3.25/g, up 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.20/g.

“With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil’s decline. The price of diesel, however, continues to slowly decline as we see consumption for diesel lighten up. The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we’ve seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up.”