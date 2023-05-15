SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have fallen to an average of $3.34/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.99/g, and the most expensive station was $3.99/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.09/g, a difference of $1.10/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.51/g on Monday. The national average is down 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 95.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

May 15, 2022: $4.53/g (U.S. Average: $4.46/g)

May 15, 2021: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 15, 2020: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $1.86/g)

May 15, 2019: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 15, 2018: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 15, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 15, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 15, 2015: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

May 15, 2014: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

May 15, 2013: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.37/g, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42/g.

Connecticut- $3.48/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.49/g.

Hartford- $3.44/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.44/g.

“With oil prices bouncing back over $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, we’ve seen gasoline prices move higher in some states, while others have continued to decline- the national average has seen little change as a result, but overall, gasoline prices continue to see significant relief from year-ago levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’re likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year-on-year deficit since Covid hit, when prices fell over $1 per gallon from 2019- so the relief at the pump has been significant, and even though the gas price decline hit pause last week, it’s looking more likely that barring a major hurricane or series of refinery outages, the national average may not end up hitting the $4 per gallon mark- something that will make most motorists very happy. For those in Arizona that have seen gas prices spike during the spring, significant relief is starting and should even accelerate over the weeks ahead.”