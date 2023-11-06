SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 5.9 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.4o/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.09/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state on Sunday was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.95/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.38/g on Monday. The national average is down 32.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 40.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.50/g, down 5.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.55/g.

Connecticut- $3.47/g, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.53/g.

Hartford- $3.36/g, down 7.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.43/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

November 6, 2022: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

November 6, 2021: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 6, 2020: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 6, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

November 6, 2018: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

November 6, 2017: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

November 6, 2016: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

November 6, 2015: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

November 6, 2014: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

November 6, 2013: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)

“For the seventh straight week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline. With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast. Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 per gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the national average is now at its lowest since March, the decline is likely to continue for at least another couple of weeks, with California likely soon falling below $5, while more states fall under $3. Millions of Americans already have access to $2.99/gal or cheaper, and I expect that number to continue to grow this week.”