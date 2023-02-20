SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 6.4 cents per gallon in the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.21/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.78/g, and the most expensive station was $3.69/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.81/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.37/g on Monday. The national average is down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 14.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Motorists across many areas of the country have seen gas prices inching down for another week, while some states have moved higher. We’ve seen some refinery challenges in pockets of the country, while others are starting the transition to summer gasoline, weighing on prices. For diesel, the outlook remains bright with prices continuing to fall, ” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump, with strong economic data leading to concern that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy. This could weaken demand as we head into the peak summer driving season. For diesel, the great news is that the most common price in the U.S. for diesel is now $3.99 per gallon, with average prices continuing to drop. In the next couple of weeks, diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, which is excellent news for the economy.”

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.29/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.32/g.

Connecticut- $3.25/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.27/g.

Hartford- $3.21/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.24/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

February 20, 2022: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

February 20, 2021: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

February 20, 2020: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

February 20, 2019: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

February 20, 2018: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

February 20, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 20, 2016: $1.70/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)

February 20, 2015: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 20, 2014: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

February 20, 2013: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)