SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have fallen to an average of $3.68/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.41/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.55/g.

The national price of gasoline is unchanged since last week. The national average is up 26.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

August 21, 2022: $3.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

August 21, 2021: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

August 21, 2020: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 21, 2019: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

August 21, 2018: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

August 21, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

August 21, 2016: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

August 21, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

August 21, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 21, 2013: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.75/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73/g.

Connecticut- $3.78/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.77/g.

Hartford- $3.78/g, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.76/g.

“The national average price of gasoline eked out a small decline over the last week, with some states seeing a drop of 5-10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump.”