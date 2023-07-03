SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have risen 0.9 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have risen to an average of $3.44/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.19/g, and the most expensive station was $3.99/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.82/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.50/g on Monday. The national average is down 1.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 129.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

July 3, 2022: $4.69/g (U.S. Average: $4.79/g)

July 3, 2021: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 3, 2020: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 3, 2019: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 3, 2018: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 3, 2017: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

July 3, 2016: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

July 3, 2015: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 3, 2014: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

July 3, 2013: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.53/g, up 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.49/g.

Connecticut- $3.58/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.58/g.

Hartford- $3.55/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.56/g.

“Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy. We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices. At the halfway point of the year, the national average is right at the level we anticipated for a full-year average. While that’s good news, I believe we may see prices close out the second half of the year below our expectations, which would be welcome news for motorists, and the possibility exists that the national average this fall could fall under $3 per gallon.”