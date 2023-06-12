SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have risen 2.3 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have risen to an average of $3.41/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.19/g, and the most expensive station was $3.59/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.22/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.57/g on Monday. The national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 144.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

June 12, 2022: $4.95/g (U.S. Average: $5.01/g)

June 12, 2021: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

June 12, 2020: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

June 12, 2019: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

June 12, 2018: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

June 12, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

June 12, 2016: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

June 12, 2015: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

June 12, 2014: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

June 12, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.48/g, up 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.44/g.

Connecticut- $3.57/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.60/g.

Hartford- $3.55/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.57/g.

“We’ve seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and also in Florida. These areas saw prices jump up in line with behaviors that see such jumps every couple of weeks. Exacerbating these routine jumps was government data that showed the third straight week with U.S. gasoline demand over the critical 9 million barrel per day mark, putting upward pressure on average prices in other areas as well,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead. The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest since early 2022, helping to relieve some pressure on hard-hit consumers of diesel.”