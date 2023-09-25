SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have risen 2.6 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have risen to an average of $3.69/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.44/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state on Sunday was $5.00/g, a difference of $1.64/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.80/g on Monday. The national average is up 1.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 13.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

September 25, 2022: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

September 25, 2021: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

September 25, 2020: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 25, 2019: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 25, 2018: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

September 25, 2017: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

September 25, 2016: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 25, 2015: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

September 25, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

September 25, 2013: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.73/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.73/g.

Connecticut- $3.79/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.82/g.

Hartford- $3.75/g, down 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.78/g.

“It’s been a mostly quiet week for the national average price of gasoline, with most states seeing gas prices cool off. But, new and continued refinery issues in some regions have had an oversized effect on gas prices in some states, especially in Southern California, Arizona, and Nevada,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While most states are likely to continue seeing gasoline prices fall in the week ahead, any new refinery issues as others begin maintenance could be problematic. For diesel prices, however, the opposite is playing out, with prices that continue to rise as demand for diesel strengthens. Overall, the largest issues impacting gas prices remain refinery disruptions, but also the price of oil, which has held around $90 per barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia maintain significant production cuts.”