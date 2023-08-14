SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have risen 3.8 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have risen to an average of $3.69/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.41/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.65/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.82/g on Monday. The national average is up 29.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 9.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.73/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.71/g.

Connecticut- $3.77/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.75/g.

Hartford- $3.76/g, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

August 14, 2022: $4.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

August 14, 2021: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

August 14, 2020: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 14, 2019: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

August 14, 2018: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

August 14, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

August 14, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 14, 2015: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

August 14, 2014: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

August 14, 2013: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

“The national average price of gasoline continues to hold near the highest level we’ve seen since last October, touching $3.84 per gallon. It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While July CPI data looked pretty good with energy prices well below their year-ago level, August data isn’t going to look nearly as friendly. Gasoline prices stand just over a dime away from rising back above their year-ago level – something that is definitely possible by the closing summer holiday. In addition, the largest refinery in the Midwest moved up its seasonal maintenance to several weeks earlier than expected, causing a somewhat unexpected jump at the pump in the Great Lakes. Motorists will likely see a mixed bag at the pump this week, with a few states seeing prices fall slightly, while others will see the opposite.”