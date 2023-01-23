SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have risen 6.5 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.21/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.95/g, and the most expensive station was $3.69/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.22/g.

The national price of gasoline has risen to 11.3 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.39/g on Monday. The national average is up 30.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.30/g, up 5.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.25/g.

Connecticut- $3.23/g, up 9.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.14/g.

Hartford- $3.19/g, up 12.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.07/g.

“Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them higher across the majority of the country, and continued refinery challenges kept a supply of gasoline from rising more substantially,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Macroeconomic factors have continued to weigh on oil and refined products, as strong demand in China hasn’t been slowed much by a surge in new Covid cases. In addition, releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have wrapped up. Concerns are increasing that without additional oil, supply will tighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter. Moving forward, it doesn’t look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

January 23, 2022: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

January 23, 2021: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 23, 2020: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

January 23, 2019: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

January 23, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

January 23, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

January 23, 2016: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)

January 23, 2015: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

January 23, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

January 23, 2013: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)