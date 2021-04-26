Gas prices in Springfield increase a penny



SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased in the past week by 1.9 cents.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.49, the most expensive is $2.89 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.70 a gallon, Connecticut is $2.90 a gallon and Hartford is $2.85 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has increased 0.4 cents in the last week, averaging $2.87/g Monday. The national average is down 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Last week saw limited upward movement in gas prices, tying the previous high water mark we last saw in March, signaling that perhaps we may see additional upside as most states in the nation have finished the transition to EPA-mandated summer gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While gasoline demand did dip last week for the third straight week according to GasBuddy data, it was yet another small decline, and as temperatures continue to warm ahead of summer, it wouldn’t surprise me that demand will rebound in the weeks ahead and we could continue to see gas prices push higher. For now, however, it doesn’t appear that any rise in price would be significant, so motorists shouldn’t be too concerned at this point, but may see average prices inch higher.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 5.6 cents less per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: