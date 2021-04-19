Gas prices in Springfield remain steady

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased in the past week by 1.2 cents.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.45, the most expensive is $2.89 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.68 a gallon, Connecticut is $2.88 a gallon and Hartford is $2.79 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.85/g Monday. The national average is down 2.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gas prices have remained largely stable in the last week across much of the country with the exception of the West Coast, where prices in some areas continue to advance, mainly in California as summer gasoline and healthy demand have boosted prices, but for everyone else, we’re far removed from the fast pace of increases we saw earlier this year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand has given up ground for the second straight week, likely due to some areas seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, and as spring break plans conclude. The next trend in gas prices isn’t evident just yet, we may see additional slight sideways moves in the weeks ahead, until either demand starts to increase notably again, or we see the opposite.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 5.6 cents less per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: