Gas prices in western Mass. remain unchanged heading into Memorial Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have unchanged in the past week but are 97.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.69, the most expensive is $3.19 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.85 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.05 a gallon and Hartford is $3.02 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has decreased 1.9 cents in the last week, averaging $3.02/g Monday. The national average is up 14.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“In the lead up to Memorial Day, we haven’t seen gas prices come down much, though with oil’s recent move lower, we should start to see more drops at the pump materialize in the days ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With the Colonial Pipeline situation continuing to improve in Southeastern states, fueling up for the holiday weekend shouldn’t be too challenging, save for a few pockets in GA, NC and SC, where outages remain a bit higher than neighboring states. For those hitting the road, we should see prices inch lower in the coming week through at least Memorial Day, so motorists need not rush to fill their tanks as the drop in oil prices should manifest into lower gas prices as we begin the summer driving season.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 15.7 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: