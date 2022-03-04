SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone up 24 cents averaging $3.86 per gallon since Monday and are standing $1.20 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is $3.86 per gallon. Compared to nearby areas, Connecticut is $3.97 a gallon and Rhode Island is $3.85 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 22 cents per gallon since Monday, averaging $3.83/g. The national average is up 41 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 1.09 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The price of crude oil started today over $111 per barrel due to the invasion of Ukraine, and will likely increase with continuing conflict,” says Mary Maguire, Director of Public/Government Affairs. “Improving weather will lead to more driving, increased gasoline demand, and higher prices. Pain at the pump could continue for weeks or months to come.”

“It’s ridiculous I’ll tell you the truth I mean gotten so used to what the prices were before last year now all of a sudden it’s so high,” said Cesar Rivera of Holyoke. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is having a ripple effect on things here in Massachusetts. The invasion has impacted the oil market, which is directly impacting gas prices.

The price of gas went up 24 cents Friday, and with prices going up people are trying to find alternatives to save money.

Whether it’s reducing trips back and forth or looking for eco friendly cars, people are trying to pinch pennies where ever they can. You can also sign up for free gas rewards at a variety of grocery stores like Stop & Shop, Big Y, and BJ’s Wholesale Club, save money on the three G’s: groceries, gas, and goods.

“At work Instead if leaving for lunch I just try to have everything **already with me that way my travel is only to work. And then back home after. If it’s not necessary at all I just try to be as prepared as I can,” said Louis Burgos of Holyoke.

Historical gasoline prices in Massachusetts and the national average going back ten years:

Highest since October of 2012

Highest one-week jump since September of 2017

45 cents higher than a month ago ($3.41)

$1.20 higher than March 4, 2021 ($2.66)

Massachusetts’s average gas price is 3 cents higher than the national average

You can shop around for the cheapest gas by visiting GasBuddy here.