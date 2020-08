SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield gas prices increased by four cents over the last week

The city’s average is $2.06 per gallon this week. Prices are now a half-cent more expensive that one month ago, but still stand $0.42 cheaper than one year ago.

Springfield’s trends follow national averages which went up by three and a half cents last week. The national average is $2.22 per gallon.