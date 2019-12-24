Gas prices lower this holiday season

(WWLP) – An early present to millions of holiday travelers as gas prices are down.

According to the Lundberg survey, the national average is $2.60 a gallon. That’s down more than eight cents in the past six weeks.

The reason? Production at refineries is up and inventories are increasing. With the holidays happening this week, we heard from a Wilbraham resident who is grateful for the cut in cost.

Laurie Millor told 22News, “A little bit extra in your pocket. You’re saving in gas so.”

Gas prices are still higher than they were last year when the national average was $2.43 a gallon.