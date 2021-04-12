Gas prices of $3 per gallon delayed by surge in COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have decreased in the past week by 0.8 cents.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.45, the most expensive is $2.89 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.70 a gallon, Connecticut is $2.87 a gallon and Hartford is $2.80 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has decreased 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85/g Monday. The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“It has been a fairly tame last few weeks at the pump for most areas after a particularly active February and March when prices were screaming higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “After surging back then, we’ve seen the price increases fade, and while we haven’t seen much of a decline, prices have been holding near their yearly highs. For now, it feels like the risk of seeing the national average climb to $3/gal has been delayed by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases both here and abroad, limiting the upside to gasoline demand, but should things begin to improve, especially as we get closer to the start of the summer, we still have potential to see summer gas prices at their highest levels in years. Make no mistake, gas prices this year will be tied to the hip of the Covid situation.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 4.8 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: