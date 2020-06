CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Average stands Monday at two dollars and 10 cents per gallon. That’s up seven cents from one week ago, and 30 cents from a month ago.

It still falls half a dollar lower than this time last year. The Commonwealth average sits at two dollars and four cents per gallon.

That’s up just three cents from a week ago and just under 10 cents from a month ago.

This time last year, the Massachusetts average was two dollars and 74 cents per gallon.