SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some good news on Monday for gas prices as they start to level off. The average price per gallon of regular gas now sitting around $4.35.

Although the price is an increase of 19 cents from last week, increases have started to slow. In fact, oil has dropped below $100 per barrel today.

According to AAA, Hampden county has the cheapest average retail gas price in Western Massachusetts.