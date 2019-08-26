Gas prices will continue to drop

(WWLP) – As fall approaches, expect to pay less at the pump, as falling gas prices will fall even further.

Pioneer Valley AAA predicts gas prices will drop as much as 25 cents per gallon this fall.

Declining gas prices are expected to be brought on by declining crude oil costs and the expected decline in fall gasoline demand.

Businesses such as florists depend heavily on deliveries, making them susceptible to high gas prices.

On any given day Langone’s florists will make deliveries from South Hadley all the way into Connecticut. They welcome lower gas prices

Diane Hibbard, Manager of Langone’s Florists told 22News, “It’s fantastic, less cutting corners. We go to a lot of places, we have a lot of deliveries every day, and they’re all over and sometimes you have to go back to the same areas. So it definitely makes a difference.”

Part of the expected gas price decline is based on fewer than expected cars on the road this summer.

Oil companies used three million fewer barrels than they had planned for.