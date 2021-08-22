Gas stations in Agawam run out of gas

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — As some western Massachusetts drivers prepared for the worst by making sure their tank was full, at least two Springfield area service stations ran out of gas.

Drivers pulling into the Shell station on Route 159, Main Street, and the Cumberland Farms on Route 75 Suffield Street, were greeted by the signs at the pumps, that they were temporarily out of gas. A Shell station employee told 22News it happened all of a sudden.

“All the cars were coming in back to back, back to back, a line, a line. It was just continuous,” he said. “They were just really agitated about the gas and stuff.”

Drivers pulling in, seeing there was no gas to be had, continuing on to the next service station. This was a sight not seen to this extent since the Halloween snowstorm of 2011. Luis Santiago of Agawam told 22News, this sort of thing is common where he’s originally from, Puerto Rico, due to frequent tropical storms.

“It’s better to be on the safe side than to wait for the last minute and suffer,” Santiago said.

The employee at the Shell service station in Agawam was expecting to have their tanks replenished by early Sunday evening.