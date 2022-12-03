SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gasoline Alley is hosting its second annual Kringle Market on Saturday.

The Kringle Market begins at 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Gasoline Alley on Albany Street. There will be a chance to see unique wares, meet the makers, and support small businesses in Pioneer Valley, according to a news release sent to 22News from Gasoline Alley. There will also be photography, handmade pottery, jewelry, tie dye, recycled skateboard crafts, woodworking, high-end vintage clothing, items, and more.

Monsoon Roastery will have coffee and there will be food by Nosh at the event. Local breweries will also be there and there will be live music. The Kringle Market supports over 35 small businesses in the pioneer valley, with tickets costing $1.00 at the door, and each ticket you buy gives you a chance to win a small gift from one of the vendors.