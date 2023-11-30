HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After 11 years in the city of Holyoke, Gateway City Arts made the difficult decision to close its doors and put the building up for sale.

The founders of Holyoke’s Gateway City Arts had a hard time bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic, closing the property for over a year. Director of Planning & Economic Development for the city of Holyoke, Aaron Vega, said they missed out on performances, galleries, and revenue. The building on Race Street now awaits new owners.

Vega told 22News he hopes that whoever purchases the building is able to include the city of Holyoke, “The city really doesn’t have a role in this. In many ways, it’s a private sale. The new owners can do what they want but we want to be part of that conversation. I think it’s very evident to us in this Office of Economic Development that arts and cultural is critical to what we are doing here.”

Vega wants the city of Holyoke to work in tandem with the building’s new owners to make the most out of this multi-use space and let it remain as an art hub for creative minds and young professions in Holyoke.