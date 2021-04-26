Gateway City Arts in Holyoke to reopen entertainment venue

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Good news for fans who enjoyed nights out at Gateway City Arts in the Holyoke canal neighborhood.

Its future was looking dim after closing last month, but the owners have had a change of heart. They notified fans on Facebook that they’ve entered into an agreement with a concert promoter to handle the big shows at their venue, the owners will focus on food and community events.

“I’m definitely excited because the whole culture on the canal has been so great the last couple of years. I know things have been different with the pandemic, but Gateway City Arts opening is a great addition for artists in general,” said Parco Delgado of Holyoke.

According to the owner’s Facebook page, they’ll have more to tell us about re-opening their venue within a few weeks.