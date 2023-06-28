HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The founders of Holyoke’s Gateway City Arts are concerned that the arts center may have to close because it was left out of the city’s last round of ARPA, or American Rescue Act Funds. Meanwhile, The mayor of Holyoke maintains the city has been supportive of its small businesses.

Gateway City Arts opened on Race Street in Holyoke 11 years ago and encompasses a theatre, concert hall , restaurant and art gallery. the the founders say they are still rebuilding after the pandemic. They were given $15 thousand from the city’s ARPA funds, not enough to address immediate needs like additional staffing and upgrades to the point of sale system.

“We made it clear to the city that we really wanted their help an their focus is on other things right now,” says Co-Owner, Lori Divine-Hudson. We reached out to Mayor Joshua Garcia, who sent us the following statement which says, in part:

“Gateway City Arts was one of several businesses that applied for American Rescue Plan Act funding; None of the small business applicants received allocations in this round.”

Garcia emphasized the city’s commitment to the local economy, adding that previously the city provided $800,000 to different organizations through the small business grant program that out of more than $29 million dollars in total ARPA funding given to Holyoke.

Gateway City Arts’ other co-owner, Vitek Kruta, telling 22News, “Thousands of people have been coming here, thousands of performers with their families, our employees have families, there are a lot of people depending on this, there’s deliveries, there’s contractors, everybody. This is a big industry, and we brought this to downtown Holyoke and all of this is going to go away.”

The founders say they are going to honor all their contracts and concerts until December 31.