Gateway City Arts’ New Year’s Eve event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 conditions that forced the cancelation of indoor First Night activities in Northampton have had a similar impact on Gateway City Arts’ New Year’s Eve events in Holyoke.



Owners Lori Divine and Vitek Kruga notified 22News that all New Year’s Eve activities including the vinyl dance party and their music hall shows have been canceled.

Divine explained their decision, telling 22News, “What prompted us to change our plans is that we’ve been watching the news and COVID-19 cases in this area. You know our participants, where people get together and we don’t want to jeopardize anyone’s health, our patrons and our staff.”

Also on Monday afternoon, Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the City of Holyoke has issued a temporary mask mandate for all municipal buildings beginning Tuesday, December 28.