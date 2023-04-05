HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Judd’s Restaurant, located inside Gateway City Arts in Holyoke released a schedule of events for Mother’s Day including brunch and a benefit concert.

The classical music series at Gateway City Arts, sponsored by GLC, the venue’s nonprofit is showcasing talented classical music artists and offering a unique entertainment experience for the community. Judd’s Restaurant has a full event schedule planned for Mother’s Day on May 14, which starts with its Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The brunch will feature classic brunch cocktails and a food menu inspired by Eastern European cuisine. With food items such as pierogi’s, traditional potato latke’s, homemade French toast bake, savory and sweet crepes, and more. Following brunch, there will be a concert to benefit Safe Passage, which provides survivors of domestic violence with the support and information to keep themselves and their children safe.

The concert will be free and open to the public and according to a release sent to 22News, will feature a kaleidoscope of beautiful and unusual pieces: two Fantasies by Gabriel Fauré and Albert Franz Doppler, two Tangos by Astor Piazzolla and Brazilian composer Ernesto Nazareth, a folk-like, jazzy Theme and Variation by New Hampshire composer Gwyneth Walker, a haunting Nocturne for alto flute and piano by Norwegian composer Johan Kvandal, and flute and piano solos by Arthur Honegger and Clara Schumann.

Along with brunch and the free concert, the weekly ‘Sunday Race Street Bazaar’ will be taking place in the music hall at Race Street Live at Gateway City Arts. The Bazaar will feature a wide array of local vendors offering collectibles, records, CDs and tapes, clothing, crafts, goods, and more.

Gateway City Arts is located at 92 Race Street in Holyoke. To make a Mother’s Day brunch reservation, please visit https://tableagent.com/springfield/judds-restaurant/.

To learn more about Safe Passage, please visit their website.