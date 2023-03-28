AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Geissler’s Supermarket in Agawam is celebrating the 100th birthday of the Connecticut based food store chain with a multi-million dollar renovation.

Starting last summer, the top-to-bottom overhaul has brought some stunning improvements to the longtime location at Agawam’s Southgate Shopping Plaza. Long time manager Rich Whitney can’t get over the changes for the better.

“It’s great to walk in and see the differences. How far we’ve come, and changed over everything. It’s just, I’m very proud of my people. They’ve done a great job,” said Whitney.

Whitney points to the new equipment, the new kitchen and many new amenities, like the Kiosk popping pop corn, as meeting with the customers approval.