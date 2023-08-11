WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was the first day of the East Cast Gem, Mineral, and Fossil show at the Eastern State Exposition.

Doors opened at 10:00 a.m. at the Better Living Center to hundreds of exhibits from people all over the world and these exhibits included unique gems, minerals, and more.

The fascination for collecting rare minerals has lifelong pursuits of collections worth millions of dollars. The dozens of booths and exhibits offers an opportunity for visitors to marvel at rare finds collected from underneath the earth, as well as buy pieces of their own.

22News spoke with Laura Delano, the show owner who’s own collection is on exhibit this year, about why over 10,000 people are expected to come to Eastern States Exposition the next three days.

“This show has doubled in size in just the last five years. People just love rocks, and minerals, and jewelry. They don’t realize that the minerals that come out of the Earth look like they do when they see them. So people should come and see what the Earth has to offer up,” said Delano.

The collection of rare gems and minerals brings some enthusiasts from around the country and internationally to attend shows like this one being held at the Better Living Center, to marvel at the collections of others.

Admission is $10 and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday.