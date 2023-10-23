SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Home City Development, Inc. (HCDI) breaks ground on 40 affordable homeownership units on the former Gemini site in Springfield’s South End. In part, this project is funded by MassHousing, Springfield, Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, Mass Saves, and Mass Clean Energy Center.

This project’s clean energy design features electric utilities, enclosed garages, and a community pavilion, and will be marketed to first-time homebuyers earning less than 100% of Springfield’s area median income. When they sell, homeownership will increase by over 1000% in the neighborhood census block.

According to a news release from Home City Development, this project will provide dozens of affordable housing opportunities for people and families with low to moderate income, as well as millions of dollars in contracting opportunities for minority-owned businesses. “We are proud to continue building better neighborhoods in The City of Homes with this project, and we are grateful for the help and support of many organizations. Thank you to Mayor Sarno, the South End Citizens Council, Massachusetts Black and Latino Caucus, the Office of Planning and Economic Development, MassHousing, and many others involved for making this project possible,” said Thomas P. Kegelman, Executive Director of HCDI.

Throughout its 55-year nonprofit career, HCDI has supported the Springfield community extensively. In addition to housing, HCDI provides programs to develop youth leadership, workforce readiness, financial independence, early childhood literacy, homeownership, and community gardening. It helps build stronger communities by providing stable affordable housing and fixing substandard housing. Getting affordable housing projects like Gemini Townhomes Development is HCDI’s biggest impact in Springfield.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.