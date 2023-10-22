RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Russell and Montgomery issued an advisory that General Knox Road will be closed to through traffic starting Monday.
The construction will continue until Friday and will run from the hours of 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
The public is advised to use another route when traveling during those construction hours.
