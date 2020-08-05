Generators on high demand after storm leaves thousands in dark

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a high demand right now for generators with so many people losing power last night.

Many of us had to rely on our generators after the power went out last night. But there are important things you should keep in mind to make sure your generator works safely and lasts.

Thousands of residents will be in the dark again Wednesday night due to the damage of the tropical storm. As a result, many went looking for generators Wednesday morning. Taplin in Agawam sold out of their generators pretty fast.

“We’ve had no luck at all we’ve gone to at least 45 stores already and they are all sold out!” William Levakis told 22News.

Marty Jagodowski, owner of Taplin Yard Pump and Power, told 22News about the high demand for generators Wednesday morning.

“There was a line at waiting at the door at 8 o’clock waiting for us to get here. I just saw a truck go by it and it’s full of generators. The problem with them is that people lease them they don’t worry about them until they get a situation like this and the gas goes bad,” Jagodowski said.

Jagodowski went on to say that it’s important to shut the fuel line off when you’re finished using it so it will run the next time you need it. Also never run it in your garage or home. He recommends having it 6 to 10 feet away from your home and aim the exhaust away from a window or door.

He said it wasn’t just generators that are in high demand. They also sold nearly 50 chainsaws.