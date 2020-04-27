George Varelas, former Westfield mayor, has died of COVID-19

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Westfield Mayor George Varelas has died, after contracting COVID-19, his son confirms.
Andy Varelas told 22News that his father passed away at Baystate Medical Center Sunday.
Andy Varelas said that his father had immigrated to the United States from Greece back in 1956. He was unable to speak English when he first arrived, but worked hard on his education, ultimately achieving a master’s degree in criminal justice and psychology.
He served the city in the police department, rising to the rank of lieutenant before being elected mayor in 1985. He served four terms in office.
George Varelas was 88 years old.