“Get Hired” job fair being held at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A ‘Get Hired’ Job Fair will be held at the Holyoke Mall on Wednesday, October 6 from 3-7 p.m., on the lower level near Macy’s.
The event is an opportunity for Western Mass employers to interview and hire workers, and to help job seekers connect with businesses who need their skills. Local employers from multiple industries are looking for candidates at all skill levels. Several stores and venues at Holyoke Mall will also be in attendance to fill open positions. The event is open to anyone looking for employment.
Employers Hiring (as of 9/23)
- 110 Grill
- Amherst College
- Altitude Trampoline Park
- Bath & Body Works
- Best Buy
- Billy Beez
- C&S Wholesale
- Charlotte Russe
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Express Employment Professionals
- Guidewire Inc.
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Holyoke Public Schools
- Kind Hands Care at Home
- Lane Bryant
- Macy’s
- McDonald’s
- MGM Springfield
- MiraVista Behavioral Health Center
- MSPCC
- Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub
- Pathlight
- PretzelMaker
- Pryamid Management Group – Holyoke Mall
- Sephora
- ServiceNet
- Target
- UG2
- Uno Pizzeria & Grill
- Yankee Candle
Employers interested in participating in the upcoming job fair should contact Jim Geraghty, Advertising Representative for Holyoke Mall, at 617-840-2998 or JamesGeraghty@pyramidmg.com. For full details regarding the Holyoke Mall Job Fair event, please visit www.holyokemall.com.