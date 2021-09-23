“Get Hired” job fair being held at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A ‘Get Hired’ Job Fair will be held at the Holyoke Mall on Wednesday, October 6 from 3-7 p.m., on the lower level near Macy’s.

The event is an opportunity for Western Mass employers to interview and hire workers, and to help job seekers connect with businesses who need their skills. Local employers from multiple industries are looking for candidates at all skill levels. Several stores and venues at Holyoke Mall will also be in attendance to fill open positions. The event is open to anyone looking for employment.

Employers Hiring (as of 9/23)

110 Grill

Amherst College

Altitude Trampoline Park

Bath & Body Works

Best Buy

Billy Beez

C&S Wholesale

Charlotte Russe

Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Express Employment Professionals

Guidewire Inc.

Holyoke Medical Center

Holyoke Public Schools

Kind Hands Care at Home

Lane Bryant

Macy’s

McDonald’s

MGM Springfield

MiraVista Behavioral Health Center

MSPCC

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

Pathlight

PretzelMaker

Pryamid Management Group – Holyoke Mall

Sephora

ServiceNet

Target

UG2

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

Yankee Candle

Employers interested in participating in the upcoming job fair should contact Jim Geraghty, Advertising Representative for Holyoke Mall, at 617-840-2998 or JamesGeraghty@pyramidmg.com. For full details regarding the Holyoke Mall Job Fair event, please visit www.holyokemall.com.