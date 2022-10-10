HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mall will be having their Get Hired Job Fair on Tuesday for job seekers.

Sponsored by HCS Head Start Inc and Pathlight, the Get Hired Job Fair will have employers for on-the-spot interviews and hiring. This event is free to all job seekers.

There will be more than 20 employers seeking candidates in attendance. Some of these employers include Girls Inc. of the Valley, Holyoke Medical Center, WestMass ElderCare, The Positive Regard Network, YMCA of Greater Springfield, and more.

The event will be held on Tuesday, October 11 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the lower level near JCPenny.