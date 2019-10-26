Get rid of unwanted prescriptions on National Prescription Take Back Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police Station takes part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

The program was started by the U.S. Drug Enforcement administration in 2011 and since then 52,000 pounds of drugs have been collected.

Participants can drop off unwanted prescriptions between 10:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Saturday at the Holyoke Police Station.

Anyone can visit a take back location to safely dispose of their expired, unused, and unwanted prescriptions. The service is free and no questions are asked.

There are dozens of take back locations throughout Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County. To find a location near you click here.

In addition to getting rid of prescription drugs, you will also be able to get rid of vaping products.

