Get tickets to see Jay Leno at MGM

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jay Leno_417712

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, Jay Leno participates in the “Jay Leno’s Garage” panel at the The NBCUniversal Summer TCA Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Former Tonight Show host Leno is set to host the Nobel Peace Prize concert on Dec. 11, 2015, at the […]

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale this Friday to see Jay Leno live at Symphony Hall on March 12.

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning this Friday, November 5 at 10:00 a.m. The performance will be held at Symphony Hall on March 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at MGMSpringfield.com,  Ticketmaster.com and the MGM Springfield Box Office.

Jay Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the world. He currently hosts and produces Jay Leno’s Garage, now in its fifth season.

Entertainment at Symphony Hall

  • Chicago, October 6, 2021
  • Brian Regan, November 12, 2021
  • Joe Bonamassa, November 19, 2021
  • Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular, December 10, 2021
  • Jay Leno, March 12, 2022
  • Boyz II Men, March 13, 2022
  • Tom Segura: I’m Coming Everywhere – World Tour, March 20, 2022

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories