Get your last minute gifts at the Holyoke Mall, extended hours begin

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall has announced their holiday hours counting down the days before Christmas.

The mall will be open starting at 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Sunday, December 20. Starting on Monday, December 21, they will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Wednesday. On Christmas Eve, the mall’s hours will be limited to 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas.

Guests are reminded that department store, restaurant, and entertainment venue hours may vary and they are encouraged to call ahead to confirm a specific venue’s hours of operation.

Santa will be at the Holyoke Mall located in Café Square from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. through Saturday. Sunday he will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. During the Christmas week, Santa’s hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 8: p.m. and on Christmas Eve from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Holyoke Mall has implemented the following guidelines to help guests feel safe during the COVID-19 pandemic: