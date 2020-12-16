Get your last minute gifts at the Holyoke Mall, extended hours begin

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall has announced their holiday hours counting down the days before Christmas.
The mall will be open starting at 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Sunday, December 20. Starting on Monday, December 21, they will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Wednesday. On Christmas Eve, the mall’s hours will be limited to 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas.
Guests are reminded that department store, restaurant, and entertainment venue hours may vary and they are encouraged to call ahead to confirm a specific venue’s hours of operation.
Visit Santa at the Holyoke Mall!
Santa will be at the Holyoke Mall located in Café Square from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. through Saturday. Sunday he will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. During the Christmas week, Santa’s hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 8: p.m. and on Christmas Eve from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The Holyoke Mall has implemented the following guidelines to help guests feel safe during the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Face mask requirement: Everyone visiting the mall is required to wear a face mask, covering their mouth and nose. Face masks must be worn while both inside and outside of the Holyoke Mall.
- Social distancing: All guests will be reminded to maintain social distance from others and stay 6-feet apart with visual reminders placed throughout the center, along with one-way directional signage to avoid contact with other guests.
- Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing: Holyoke Mall has enhanced its cleaning and sanitizing of the common areas and numerous touchpoints, restrooms, seating areas, and food court. This includes using CDC-recommended disinfectants designated as effective against SARS-CoV-2 virus in accordance with or exceeding CDC sanitation guidelines.
- Proactive touchless disinfecting: Holyoke Mall’s cleaning team will be utilizing new electrostatic sprayers.
- Hand sanitizer stations: Hand sanitizer stations will be available at:
- Digital directories throughout the property
- Food court areas
- Throughout the common area
- Curbside pickup: In addition to in-store shopping and dining, several restaurants and stores are offering curbside pick-up including 110 Grill, Uno’s Pizzeria & Grill, American Eagle, Hollister, Hot Topic, Target, Macy’s, Best Buy, Sumo Japanese Steakhouse and more. Shoppers are encouraged to contact their favorite retailer to see if curbside is offered.
- There will be daily health screenings for Holyoke Mall employees, security, housekeeping employees, and all contractors.