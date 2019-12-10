Getting the most out of your FSA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you don’t spend all the money in your Flexible Spending Account before the end of the year, the money goes back to your employer.

FSA’s are available for those with a healthcare plan through their job. It’s a special account you put money into that you use to pay for certain out-of-pocket health care costs such as co-pays, deductibles, and other health care costs.

You also don’t have to pay taxes on this money. FSAs are limited to $2,650 per year. Greenfield resident Daniel Finn told 22News that this time of year can be stressful for people with these accounts.

“I think I’ve already spent all of mine a couple of months ago,” Finn said. “But it could be a little frustrating if you have to buy stuff that’s not your priority but you’re just spending to spend it down. It is a helpful thing and it’s been helpful over the years to have it.”

Even though the whole amount does not roll over according to the IRS, your employer may offer one of two options:

It can provide a “grace period” of up to 2 ½ extra months to use the money in your FSA, or it can allow you to carry over up to $500 per year to use in the following year.