Ghost tours of historic burial grounds in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is officially spooky season in western Massachusetts and the Westfield Historic Commission is in full spirit.

Volunteers dressed up as deceased famous people to give ghost tours of the historic burial grounds on Mechanic Street. The tour talks about their history and role in the development of the whip city.

Carlene Bannish of the Westfield Historical Commission said, “We have annual cleanings where we ask the community to come down and help us clean and it’s been wonderful to see so many people from the community come and help us learn how to clean the stones and to straighten stones as well.”

If you missed Friday’s tour, the Westfield Historic Commission will be holding their ghost tours again Saturday night at 7 p.m.