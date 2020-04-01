Gift Card Giving Program to support local families, businesses during crisis

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Boys & Girls Club recently announced a community-wide “Gift Card Giving Program.”

The program is aimed at supporting local families and area businesses impacted by coronavirus.

You can purchase a gift card from your favorite area business and donate it to the club. The gift card will then go towards a family that needs that service the most.

The club has also set up a GoFundMe account for those who want to donate but are unable to obtain a gift card.