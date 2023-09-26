WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers in Westfield will have the option during a traffic stop to issue a citation or give a gift card to fix minor car issues.

In partnership with Advance Auto Parts, the Westfield Police Department will have the option of giving a gift card to fix minor car issues such as a broken taillight, instead of issuing a citation. A total of $1,000 worth of $25 gift cards were donated by Advance Auto Parts.

The collaboration was developed after Sgt. Doug LaValley learned about the program from a teacher at a Leadership Training. Its goal is to help develop community-oriented engagement with officers.

“This program has a lot of positives”, said Westfield’s Public Information Officer, Captain Stephen Dickinson. “Especially during the current economic climate, this helps people financially to resolve equipment issues with their vehicles, rather than hitting them in the wallet with a money citation…especially with the holiday season a short time away. It will help relieve the burden for some people who would have to pay a citation AND repair their vehicle. It also not only benefits Advance Auto Parts by attracting customers, but it creates a positive interaction between the Police Department and our community. The main goal is to help ensure that all motorists are safe.”