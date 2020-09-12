Gift card scams becoming common during pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gift card scams have grown in popularity during the pandemic as they’re one of the most successful ways for criminals to get their hands on your money.

Safety measures have recently made it difficult to purchase gift cards in-stores, so now scammers are asking people to purchase them electronically and relay the card numbers via phone or email.

Experts are urging you to heed with caution if someone gets through to you demanding payment in that form.

“Any time a caller asks you to pay for anything with a gift card it’s always 100% a scam,” said Milagros Johnson. “Only if you initiate the call should you make any payments by phone. Because you know who you’re calling and who you’re talking to and that, that call is actually legitimate.”

You can find out more about COVID-19 scams from the Federal Trade Commission here.