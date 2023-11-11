SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 500 guests will be attending the City of Bright Nights Ball on Saturday at MGM Springfield.

The City of Bright Nights Ball is the Spirit of Springfield’s largest annual fundraiser and helps to support the organization’s efforts to bring the community together in celebration, according to a news release from the Spirit of Springfield.

This black-tie-only gala is sponsored by Western New England University and will have a ‘Gilded Glamour’ theme, where the decorations will be dripping with gold accents, and the tables will be dressed with gold candelabras flowing with flowers on every table.

The gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, and guests will have the chance to enjoy a gourmet dinner, bid on live and silent auctions, buy 50/50 raffle tickets, and dance to the music of Groove Authority during the event. There will also be performances by The Eric Bascom Trio, Richie Mitnick, and Joe Saimeri.

During dinner, guests will receive greetings from U. S. Congressman Richard Neal, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Dr. Robert E. Johnson, Western New England University President and the evening’s Honorary Chair, and Judith A. Matt, Spirit of Springfield President.

Mayor General Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General for the Massachusetts National Guard, Colonel David Halasi-Kun, Commander of the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base, and Colonel Gregory Buchanan, Commander of the 439th Airlift Wing at Westover Air Reserve Base, will be honored during the event and highlighted in a brief video featuring the assignment of F-35 aircraft at Barnes Air National Guard Base in honor of Veterans Day.

The 2023 City of Bright Nights Ball is also sponsored by the following:

Baystate Health

Bulkley

Richardson & Gelinas

Charlie Arment Trucking

The Colvest Group

Comcast

Florence Bank

FR Investment Group

Gleason Johndrow Landscaping

Health New England (HNE)

Janet Johnson Bullard

M&T Bank

MassMutual

Mercy Medical Center

MGM Springfield

Monson Savings Bank

MP CPA

New England Business Machine

PeoplesBank

Sheraton Springfield

Springfield Business Improvement District

UMass Amherst Berthiuame Center for Entrepreneurship

Westfield Bank

Westfield State University

“I am honored to serve as Honorary Chair of the 2023 Spirit of Springfield City of Bright Nights Ball,” said WNE President Dr. Robert E. Johnson. “Western New England University is a proud member of the Springfield community, and I am pleased to represent our terrific students, faculty, and staff. The relationship between WNE and the Bright Night’s Ball goes back many years. I am grateful to Judy Matt and the Spirit of Springfield Board for this great honor.”