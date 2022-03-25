SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five successful business women told their stories on Friday to female students attending Phoenix Charter Academy, an alternative high school in Springfield.

The five comprised in the event called Girl Boss Panel, a Women’s History Month program to help inspire the high school students.

The school culture director, Larissa Thornton, hopes the experiences passed by these five young women in business helps open new avenues for her students, “It motivates them about following your dream.”

The students came away with a number of success stories that included how to balance holding a nine to five job while running a business on the side.