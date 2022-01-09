Girl Scout Cookie drop off at the Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At the Eastfield Mall on Saturday Girl Scout leaders from throughout western Massachusetts came to the drop off center to pick up thousands of boxes cookies.

More than 25,000 cases of Girl Scout Cookies were distributed at this site and three others across western and central Massachusetts.

Wilbraham Scout Leader Heidi Maserati’s daughters are prepared to sell a lot of cookies.

“We love them in our family. My girls are very proud to sell them. Every year they get excited, about this time. They put out flyers in the mail, boxes in the neighborhood, they go to town selling”, Heidi told 22News.

The Girl Scout Cookies delivered on Saturday are the classic favorites that include Thin Mints, Samoas, S’mores and the newest, Adventurefuls.